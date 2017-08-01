Sofia Vergara Selling Panties For The Poor

Most subscription services are a scam. Low-quality products with reoccurring payments that you continually forget to cancel. But that hasn't stopped Sofia Vergara from pushing panties through the mail. Sadly, it's not her own worn pairs for the seat sniffers out there. Just like anyone with a sub par product to peddle, Sofia is attaching the label of female empowerment to her panties. Who said Wonder Woman was the only one allowed to have super underwear? All panties should fight patriarchy and the occasional overly friendly drunk guy at last call. I would say it works against me too, but if you had a lasso and nothing but empowerment panties on, I'd gladly let you beat me into submission.

EBY is Vergara's latest venture with business partner Renata Black, which pairs undergarments with female empowerment. The subscription-based underwear service, which you can have delivered monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly, will donate 10 percent of all its sales to The Seven Bar Foundation.The initiative helps impoverished women around the world by giving them the chance to start their own small businesses. Loan sizes range from $80 in India for a fish stand to $2,600 in the United States to build an Etsy empire, enabling women to become self-sufficient through micro-finance.

Sofia has chosen to donate 10% of sales to impoverished women in foreign lands to start businesses. The women don't actually get to keep the money, it provides capital for loan allowances. So basically adding another way to get fucked over in the form of debt. It wasn't hard enough to live on two dollars per week as a poor woman in India, now they have bankruptcy opportunities too. Isn't American Feminism great? The stylish panties also come in sizes up to 4X which should easily sell out in states like Texas. Body positivity people. Even though the main mission for any man that comes across a woman with 4X panties is probably to make sure she keeps her pants on. Unless you're into that sort of thing.





Photo Credit: Getty Images/Twitter