Tim Allen Evolution Time Tool Man

Count on Tim Allen to throw a monkey wrench in any situation. And then fix it in-between a few commercials and 30-minute time frame. But there are no laugh tracks backing his latest Tim Tool Time Facts. And he's going to need more than half an hour to solve the stupidity. Because when Tim comments on anything that isn't cocaine or Craftsman, chances are he's way left field with answers. Whether you believe in evolution or what this generation is dubbing the fairy tale book for adults, Tim has stuck his tool in his mouth. He tweeted "If we evolved from apes why are there still apes."

If we evolved from apes why are there still apes. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 16, 2017

This question is obviously inspired by blow. I hope this doesn't start another "the world is flat epidemic." He was appropriately answered with hostility and online shaming. As should every stupid suggestion or question needs be countered with. This brave new world is starting to question facts. Celebrities are the driving force behind the fuckery. Just because your fifth grade science teacher wasn't starring in your favorite childhood sitcom doesn't mean everything he said was a lie. I'm going to chalk this up to Tim being a little too social after too many bumps.