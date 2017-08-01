Tommy Lee Likes Sex High

Tommy Lee is committed to the rockstar lifestyle. So coitus on an aircraft suits the aesthetic of that larger than life persona he puts on every day. Tommy looks like he's visited the afterlife and bought a temporary one-way ticket back to our world. Didn't you know rockstars were immortal? Tommy is single-handedly redefining the phrase snakes on a plane. His slithered up his girlfriend's happy hole in the airplane bathroom. I'd watch Tommy's debut version before I'd attempt to rewatch Samuel Jackson's again.

The passengers were pissed off, but there was clearly no pissing in the lavatory ... just a little turbulence. They tried to make a discreet exit, with Tommy walking out first and Brittany lingering inside for around 25 seconds before emerging with a s***-eating grin.

Tommy isn't a minute man either. Him and girlfriend Brittany Furlan were in the bathroom for 20 minutes of a 65-minute flight. I'm not as curious as to why people want to have sex on a plane porta-potty as I am that someone is always miraculously filming at the right time. What happened to just getting your rocks off in peace? Plane rides are pretty boring. Sometimes when sailing is too smooth your significant other needs to be served with turbulence simulators in the restroom to shake things up. It's common knowledge that the scent of sex and blue toilet deodorizer saves relationships. Having sex while high will always feel that much more special. Stop filming and give the Mötley Crüe man a high five next time.

Photo Credit: Instagram