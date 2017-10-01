Actress Préity Üupala Discusses Tantric Sex and Calls Out Hollywood Whiners on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #107

It's a good time to be an attractive Indian actress in Hollywood. First, all the gross old Weinsteins are inherently scared of your educated accent and conservative values. Second, the town is looking for hot talented girls with shades beyond pale. Despite her advantages, actress and spiritual Indian woman Préity Üupala agreed to be on our show to give a different perspective on life in the Hollywood bubble. Naturally, we guys quickly steered the conversation into tantric sex where we wondered what kind of man would be down for 24 hours of foreplay and an "internal" ejaculation. Other than Sting.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast, after discussing Tantra with Préity Üupala, we delved into Kit Harrington's sexism by six-pack claims, the power of the gay mafia in Hollywood enabling pederasty, wonder who the Playboy tranny Playmate is meant for, feel bad for Sean Penn for being fucked by Kate Del Castillo, figuratively and literally, question for what accused crimes you would still support a family member, and wonder how the hell the President of ESPN keeps his job. That's at least half a dozen topics you'll never read about in the trades.

Subscribe to the Last Men on Earth podcast on iTunes. It's like stealing, because it's free. And you millennials love to steal shit.