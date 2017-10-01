Bill Nye Enjoys A Good Twerk

Bill Nye has really been there for me as well as other children growing up. He’s instilled dreams in all of us to become scientists during a time we cared about animals, the environment, and avoiding drugs. Even after tossing a cheeseburger wrapper out of the window during a late night food run because of marijuana munchies, I still have a soft spot for the scientist. My greatest contributions to science stopped after age eight at a fair with faux volcanic eruptions a la baking soda, vinegar, and red food coloring. But times change and apparently he’s also somewhat understanding of at least one activity my generation has contributed to the world. Twerking. You can scientifically study how shaking one’s ass in a seizure like motion will attract a mate. It’s probably already a course at your local community college. Bill recently broke things down in his interview about the infamous elevator incident.

The video, which comes via Sploid, was captured by Savanah Prosch who was in Las Vegas with her friends attending the Life Is Beautiful music and arts festival where Nye himself was a speaker. Apparently, the elevator made for some excellent twerking space — it’s important that it be confined that way whomever you’re twerking up on cannot escape — and the phones came out for some chats de Snap. And then the doors opened, and there was Nye, the Netflix host and science moderator extraordinaire in his trademark suit and bowtie startled and yet intrigued by a group of native Las Vegas party people. Prosch told the IBTimes that Nye “wasn’t expecting to see a bunch of girls try to pretend like they weren’t just doing something he definitely saw,” and that he was “super nice and polite though; said hello girls [emphasis added], asked if we wanted pictures.”

It’s surreal to see the stars of yesteryears talk current topics like twerking. When the entire generation after the one you taught starts believing in things like the earth being flat, everything looks like a lost cause. But if you can’t beat them, join them. It was only a matter of time before his internet searches went from scientific research to booty shaking videos on YouTube. The World Wide Web is a big place. Unfortunately it’s almost like the man has been brainwashed to push progressive views just for a paycheck. The same scientist who specifically said on his show years ago that you can either be a boy or girl is now backpedaling to appease the upset lady boys and handsome women of the world. But Bill is still considered way better in my book than that other guy in a bow tie on TV, pedophile Pee Wee Herman.