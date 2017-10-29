Christopher McDonald Goes Down For DWI

The police are an annoying group of people to run into when you’re trying to break the law. Since Spider-Man doesn’t actually exist society agreed on giving a select group of adults guns to save the day. And depending on who you are will determine how much trouble you’re getting into when you run into the law while driving drunk. While politicians and A-List actors may get passes and the privilege of phoning a friend or family member to pick them up, bringing up the fact that you starred in one of Adam Sandler’s movies will more than likely land you in jail like Christopher McDonald. Even when you argue that it was one of Sandler’s better films and deserve freedom because of it. Although iconic Happy Gilmore was in ‘96. With no reboot to refresh the memory chances are that rookie that pulled you over has no idea who you are.

Christopher McDonald has appeared in nearly 200 films, yet he will forever be known as Shooter McGavin, his legendary character in the incredibly unrealistic golf film, "Happy Gilmore." Clearly, these Los Angeles cops have never seen the movie. On Saturday night, McDonald was arrested for drunk driving in the Lake Arrowhead area of Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ The 62-year-old actor reportedly lost control of his Porsche and crashed into a gas meter at around 9 p.m. local time. Before cops took him into custody, an eyewitness says McDonald told them he appeared in "Happy Gilmore."

Getting a pass for being famous has its place in the hierarchy of reasons the police will look the other way when it comes to breaking the law. It falls a few places below bribery and showing boobs. McDonald is 62 and this isn’t the first time he’s been caught driving drunk. Mixing old age and alcohol is never a good idea. It only gets worse when you decide to drive. If humans can invent devices to stop teens from texting while they drive why hasn’t anyone invented anything to stop grandpa after he’s had too many rum and cokes from the retirement home mini bar.