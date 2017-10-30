Corey Feldman Names Current L.A. Dodgers Employee as Child Molester

As if the Dodgers didn't have enough problem with Clayton Kershaw's postseason pitching mediocrity, Corey Feldman named a "current Dodger employee" as one of the men who molested him in his Hollywood pubescent prime. Not exactly named, since he didn't include a name, but how many guys presumably 45 and up currently work for the Dodgers? Maybe thirty dudes? Please let it be Lasorda.

Corey Feldman visited Megyn Kelly's morning show on NBC because that's a signature win for both of them. You decide which of the two is sadder. This was to be Feldman's big child molesters run amok in Hollywood reveal. Or at least enough names to get people to keep stupidly funding his IndieGoGo documentary campaign. To date, there's been $160,000 worth of stupid. That adjective might be misplaced. Or you can wait until Feldman buys a new sports car.

Feldman danced around naming names as the world's worst news interviewer kept trying.

“Believe me, I would love the pain to stop today. This is about creating a cycle of awareness. This is about opening people’s eyes and minds to the fact that this is a real problem.”

At which point Feldman promised he had five "good names" to hand over as soon as he'd raised enough money for solid legal representation. You know how risky it is to be sued for defamation when you're broke. He also brought up murder. Did somebody try to kill him for his information? It's unclear. Just murder.

Feldman contends that he mentioned names of men who had molested him to the Santa Barbara Police during the 1993 investigation into Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch all cancer boy slumber parties. Surprisingly, Jackson wasn't one he named. Feldman insists the SBPD couldn't give a shit about his Hollywood pedophile ring stories and told him to go visit the LAPD if he felt like it. He gave up. Too much work.

Feldman has previously named Marty Weiss, a convicted sex offender and former kid talent manager as one of his attackers. Though that was after Weiss was outed by others. Officially, Feldman's handed over very little. In one little Tweet over the weekend, Anthony Rapp offered more names than Feldman has in twenty-five years of teasing his story.

For her part, Corey Haim's mom insist Feldman is merely looking to make a buck with his naming names documentary bullshit. She's probably got deep insight into the situation. Or basic common sense:

“[Feldman has] been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died. Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

The stage mom of the drug dead formerly sodomized child actor has a point.