Corey Feldman Wants Cash to Expose Pedos (VIDEO)

Who wouldn't donate to a IndieGoGo campaign to expose all of Hollywood's nasty pedophile producers, agents, directors, managers, and best boys? C'mon, you're called best boy. On the other hand, it's Corey Feldman asking for your cash to independently undertake the tell-all documentary. You wouldn't trust Feldman to work your milkshake station.

Everybody's convinced Corey Feldman has a list of names of entertainment industry child predators because he's teased as such for twenty-five years now. Also, everybody seems to agree Feldman and his Corey buddy, Corey Haim, were passed around Hollywood as young teen boys. Feldman previously gave some details about Haim's underaged abuse and sodomy on the set of the film, Lucas. This following Haim's death from officially "pneumonia" and unofficially "massive Rx drug and opioid addiction". Not many otherwise healthy men dying at thirty-eight from chest congestion in the first world these days.

Feldman went online with a not particularly convincing pitch to raise cash for an unvarnished documentary on the men of Hollywood raping the boys of Hollywood, naming names, even a few that are still prominent in the business to this day. He's raised $80,000 to date. Asking for ten million, give or take. Lots of research to do.

“I propose to do this by making a film that will be [the most] honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed, by telling my own story in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it. I will make the film, I will direct the film, I will produce the film, and I will self-distribute it to guarantee it gets a theatrical release with your donations. Additionally, it will help me buy the security and the legal team I need to protect my family. Once it’s done, I believe we can revolutionize the film industry in a way that we can root out the evil and make it safe for our kids again.”

Kind of like if Peter Pan were a documentary film maker. And dead broke save for cigarette money. You really want the guy to come out and tell his story, in total, once and for all, but you have to know giving him money will end up in the drug room of a titty bar in Ensenada. That's the sad but convenient out of breaking and abusing kids. They grow up too fucked up to tell on you.

The pedo conspiracy in Hollywood isn't as vast a people would believe. And it's probably less of a formal conspiracy more so than creepy people creating a super tolerant atmosphere for their general cover. But it likely contains some well known names of some beloved members of the industry. That's worth rooting out. Maybe Feldman could simply sell each name for ten grand. TMZ would pay.