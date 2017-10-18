Demi Lovato Praised For Being Seventeen-Year-Old Cokehead

Demi Lovato stars in a new YouTube documentary titled Simply Complicated, and it turns out that she spent a good portion of her youth being simply a raging drug addict. She even goes into depth about simply punching the shit out of a backup dancer during her Camp Rock 2 tour. I think I simply like the former cokehead version of Lovato more than the boring current one. The Disney channel alum states that she began dabbling with drugs at the age of seventeen. In child star years she was a late bloomer, but she made up for lost time by full blown Pulp Fictioning her way through her late teen years, even though her mom warned her against drugs. Cocaine specifically:

I was scared, because my mom always told me your heart could just burst if you do [cocaine]. But I did it amyway and I loved it.

I remember when I got the cocaine talk from my mom as a teenager. "Don't text and drive and don't do blow." Ugh moms. Lovato also admits that years later when she claimed to be sober, she was secretly recreating scenes from Scarface in private:

I wasn't working my programme, I wasn't ready to be sober. I was sneaking cocaine on planes, I was sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night. I went on a bender of like, two months, where I was using daily. I was using while I had a sober companion, and I went through about 20 different sober companions. I would sneak out and get drugs, I would fake my drug tests with other people's pee.

She goes more into depth about one time when she really got her buzz on:

There was one night when I used a bunch of coke and popped a few Xanax bars and I began to choke a little bit. My heart started racing and I thought to myself: 'Oh my God, I might be overdosing right now.'

Lovato's manager Phil McIntyre states in the documentary that Lovato was touting "living a new, clean way of life" during interviews at the same time that her face looked like it was floured and ready to bake at 350 degrees. I can't tell whether people are praising Lovato for her drug use or for lying about her drug use, but either way, the documentary has made her even more of a role model than ever before. While we could go on and on about Lovato - including the fact that she was probably banging Wilmer Valderrama while underage - I'll leave you with the time she took down one of her backup dancers for ratting out her Adderall use:

I was on the Camp Rock 2 tour and I invited a bunch of people to dinner — my band and my background dancers. I paid for all the alcohol. Somebody ended up getting weed. I was on Adderall and we had trashed the hotel. The hotel was threatening us. They went to some of the dancers and asked what had happened. I think they told on me for using Adderall.... I remember thinking, 'I'm about to beat this bitch [Alex Welch, the dancer who Lovat found out tattled] up.' I just went up to her and it was like a blur... Everyone was freaking out.

That's weird, I thought adderall was an appetite suppressant.

Photo Credit: YouTube