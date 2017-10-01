Fear And Loathing Is Getting A TV Series

Illegal substance enthusiast -amongst other things- Hunter S. Thompson is getting a TV series focusing on his wild life. It’s hard to not make as many cinematic interpretations as possible about a man who enjoyed doing so many hard drugs and somehow still found the time to squeeze in some game changing journalism. Hunter showed writers that you can be rockstars too. Just bring a bag of blow and inject yourself into your work like the heroin into your arm. Journalism and drug abuse. Sensational and rewarding activities that both lead to burnout if abused. Best case scenario, your mind is opened and you’re able to view life in a perspective you never would have been able to see sober. Worst case scenario, you overdose on the spot or commit suicide in your Colorado residence. Both are great options to make movies and TV series from. What gets an audience more excited than when the protagonist is also the antagonist.

An authorized biographical series about the life of late author Hunter S. Thompson is in development at MGM Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be titled Fear and Loathing, after Thompson's acclaimed book, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which was first published as a two-part article in Rolling Stone in 1971. It's unclear what the scope of Fear and Loathing will be, though Thompson's life and career are packed with plenty of moments ripe for dramatization. Thompson embedded himself in the stories he wrote, pioneering a new style of journalism known as "gonzo." Along with his notorious, drug-fueled descent into Las Vegas, Thompson wrote similarly haywire stories about the Kentucky Derby, the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and the Honolulu Marathon.

I’m getting the feeling that a TV series about Thompson is too big to fail. It has all the right elements to make a casual audience care. Drug abuse and a pair of really sweet aviator shades is really all you need. There’s no need to reach for critical acclaim anymore. The Walking Dead series is enough proof of that. If you can get millions of viewers to have a show about zombies be commandeered for damn near three seasons to focus on some prick with a spiked bat you don’t have to do much.