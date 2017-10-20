Frank Ocean Wins Lawsuit From Father, Going to Have Awkward Thanksgiving

When a father who left your life only comes back to sue you for defamation I would assume any mug in his kitchen claiming he’s the “worlds greatest dad” is definitely a lie. Most likely Frank Ocean’s dad didn’t approve of his lifestyle and decided to disappear. But that didn’t mean he was done with Frank. He was lurking in the shadows waiting for an opportunity to get his hands on huge pay day. Frank’s Orlando nightclub shooting inspired Tumblr post was his open window to walk back in Ocean’s life. This time with a $14.5 million dollar lawsuit.

Calvin Cooksey sued Ocean for libel in February for $14.5 million, saying that the singer is “us[ing] his father as an instrument for personal connection in order to sell records,” according to Rolling Stone. Frank Ocean has beaten the $14.5 million libel suit filed by his father over a 2016 Tumblr post in which the musician claimed his dad used a gay slur.

“I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty. “That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.” Cooksey told the magazine he has “never discriminated against anyone transgender or heterosexual or homosexual.”

He also called his son “a scam artist, a fraud and a hypocrite,” adding that the Tumblr post was just a “publicity stunt in the wake of the Orlando attack.”

Frank managed to dodge being liable for libel the same way he dodges sleeping with anyone that owns a labia. But he probably expected as much from someone who walks out on their family mid meal. If being waited on by someone that has a bulge in front of their dress is uncomfortable, you shouldn’t have been eating at Denny’s like most self-respecting adults. Everyone knows a nameless “neighborhood diner” is code for the other "I can’t believe it’s not IHOP" pancake place. Any establishment that allows you to purchase unlimited pancakes at 2 a.m. for less than two dollars should immediately raise a red flag.