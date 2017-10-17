Jennifer Lawrence Told Too Fat By Female Producer During Nude Audition

While speaking at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about an insane but not in any capacity surprising audition in which she had to stand in a lineup of nude women while being examined for her bangablility. The female producer courteously informed her of her fat as holy hell body, and suggested that Lawrence either put a bell around her neck and stand in a pasture somewhere or stop being gross:

When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks. During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.

The hot tips from this producer didn't stop there, and she suggested that Lawrence use keepsake photos from behind-the-scenes studio experience as her thinspiration:

After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.

Of course, we find out that it took a man who was present during the audition to talk some sense into the probably menstruating ladies:

He said he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was ‘perfectly f***able.

Why do we have to do everything. The only thing I find shocking about the endless sexual abuse allegations and legitimate brainwashing sprinkled across the land of movie magic is that Hollywood has been telling us these exact stories incessantly for decades. How many times have the same people who were staring down the barrel of Harvey Weinstein's peen delivered a line - while nude and halfcrying - like "You promise this will help me break into the biz?" "Honey, I'm gonna make you a star. Just lose weight and let me molest you." Not a screenwriter but you get it. Elle Fanning dropped to approximately forty-pounds for The Neon Demon and had this messed-up thing for a then-eighteen-year-old to say:

I didn’t lose a crazy amount of weight. I think also for Jesse, she’s the new girl, she’s kind of fresh, so it’s OK if she kind of was baby-faced. She hasn’t really hit that world yet. She’s not really starving herself, she’s new to it.

I guess now that I think about it she was kind of fat. Basically, a young Jennifer Lawrence didn't need a crystal ball to see what she was in for. She just needed to watch Heather Graham's character bang half of Hollywood in Bowfinger. Or, pretty much any movie ever.

Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures