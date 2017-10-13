JLo Jiggled Junk For Donations While Mark Anthony Robbed For Millions

Jennifer Lopez definitely cares about the distraught individuals left in the wake of a devastating hurricane. So she helped out the best way she knew how. Her ass. The majority of America often forgets that the Puerto Rican people’s native homeland is actually Puerto Rico and not just the Bronx borough of New York. So JLo did her part in reminding the nation to help their fellow Americans stuck on the island without power when she performed at SOMOS LIVE! benefit concert. The benefit not only aided Puerto Rico but also the Carribean, South Florida and Mexico. Even if you don’t live there, chances are you’ll need a place to vacation next summer so donating at least a dollar could help pay to rebuild that well overpriced resort for 2018.

Marc Anthony was also in attendance and honestly he should be next in line to receive his own benefit. His accountant has been accused of robbing him of $2.5 million over eight years. Which leads to the puzzling question, were you really that busy as an entertainer to not notice millions missing after eight years?

Prosecutors in NYC say Kyle Tessiero worked at a major NYC accounting firm. We're told the firm reps Marc, as well as Drake and Pharrell. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Tessiero started working there in 2007 and told prosecutors he instantly had access to Marc's bank accounts and credit cards. He also used the singer's dough to live the high life at entertainment venues around the city. He really went hog wild over the last 4 years ... according to the docs, Tessiero used Marc's Amex to run up $2.5 million worth of charges ... which he paid for with cash out of Marc's bank account. Marc's people tell us an internal audit uncovered the irregular spending, and Tessiero was busted in August. He's now been charged with first-degree grand larceny, and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

I don’t think it’s a secret that Marc loves kissing the male members of his entourage. Maybe his accountant Kyle was a lover and this situation was I Love You Phillip Morris all over again.