Kevin Spacey Can't Recall If He Sexually Assaulted a 14-Year Old

Hollywood is playing a ginormous game of sexual assault truth or dare at the moment, and nobody is choosing dare.

Then kid actor Anthony Rapp (who is currently part of the new Star Trek Discovery cast) claims he was fourteen in 1986 when after a post-Broadway performance party at Kevin Spacey's apartment, Spacey drunkenly grabbed him and pinned him down on his bed making a sexual advance. Details on the particulars of the sexual advance are bereft from Rapp's allegations. Rapp claims he managed to squirm away from the twenty-six-year-old actor and run for his life.

“I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Rapp claims that the current mood in Hollywood made it finally the right time to come forward with his allegation, three decades old as it is. Spacey's "people" initially refused comment, but within hours, somebody told Spacey to get up on Twitter and do something. So Spacey did. He posted a statement that he's pretty sure he didn't try to sexually assault Rapp, but was pretty drunk, so sorry if something happened. Then he announced he was gay. Quite a night.

What lies beyond horrified? Does it circle back like the universe to not horrified at all?

Spacey followed up by officially declaring he's gay. Which seems like a token offering at best to change the storyline since never married Broadway actors don't need official coming out statements. The appended "Hey, I'm gay" add-on to non-denial denial of child sexual assault seems crass. Or maybe that's, beyond crass.

Every demographic group has that one cringe-worthy stereotype libel. For gay men, it's the derogatory conflation of homosexuality and pederasty. That gay men are naturally predatory of innocent youths. Spacey managed to put those two together in a single Tweet now circulating the globe at light speed. Nice work, Underwood.

Unless additional actors come forward with charges against Spacey, you have to think the public will move on from uncorroborated charges of fully-clothed mounting back in '86. Who put the fourteen year old kid at late night drunken actors' party? It might be worth throwing a few bucks Corey Feldman's way to get that doc filming.