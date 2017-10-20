Kristen Stewart Lesbian Nipples For The Homeless

Anyone skeptical of the long-term effects of added hormones in our food just needs to look at these new pap pictures of Justin Bieber, who shows a dec rack while giving the homeless in Santa Monica what they really want. A healthy helping of nipples. While the fake news claims this is Kristen Stewart, we all know what we're really seeing. Beautiful female Bieber.

Yesterday Stewart carried a stack tin trays outside of OPCC Homeless Shelter in Santa Monica while the paps snapped away, assuming they were photographing someone more famous than her. With Stewart's makeup-free face, baseball hat, converse sneakers, and white t-shirt sans bra, the message here is clear: She's a philanthropist, but first and foremost, she's a lesbian. A big fat lesbian. Vaginas and titties? Never enough for Stewert. Because she's a lesbian. Don't like it? Sorry, because she's a homosexual woman with a homosexual lover. Can't handle the truth? Too bad. Lesbian. Home Depot and camping and scratching her testicles for this one from now on. Why? Put your prejudice and preconceived notions of gender aside for one judgemental minute. Lesbian. Rhymes with thespian. Which Stewart would be if she could act. But not thespian. Lesbian. Not Lebanese either. Lesbian. Gresbian? Not a word. Lesbian, bitch, and don't you forget it.

Photo Credit: Backgrid