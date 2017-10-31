Lindsey Vonn Ready For the Mens

Lindsey Vonn seems fairly grounded. Minus those two years she let Tiger Woods lay atop her shedding the last bits of his natural human hair. Vonn announced her wishes to compete against the men in skiing at next year’s World Cup downhill. Unlike Serena Williams who insists she’s as dominant as LeBron James without any reference to gender, Vonn admits the top women’s skier will only be mediocre competing against the men.

“The big names [in men’s skiing] are behind me. They don’t think I’m going to do very well, but they’re still behind me.”

That’s beyond grounded. They’re telling you you haven’t got a shot, you believe them, but you still want to try. They don’t make famous women like Lindsey Vonn anymore.

Vonn is picking a specific event with a mountain course that favors finesse skiers over power skiers thereby negating some advantage of the male athletes, versus herself, who is big and tall, but probably looks at a single plate on each end of a bench press bar as a bridge too far.

“Obviously, it’s nothing against the women, I think that the level in women’s ski racing is amazing but, at the same time, I’ve definitely reached a point in my career where I’m looking for something new, looking for a new challenge.”

Working against Vonn’s attempt, which seems one of the more noble requests to come out of women’s sports in forever, is the skiing governing body which has repeatedly turned down Vonn’s requests to unisex the competitions. Their list of excuses aren’t really worth listing, since they all seem to be lies. Including citing rules against men and woman competing against one another. Though they make the rules, so there’s your logic.

The International Ski Federation says allowing Vonn to the men’s downhill race will be very challenging. If you can think of why it would be a challenge, go ahead and help them with their followup. A clock ticks down and a start signal beeps and you ski. The course is staged differently for men, but so is the golf course, not like a female golfer is going to kill herself teeing off from the men’s line. She will get a shitty score, but death seems unlikely. Vonn’s already suffered numerous skiing injuries. She knows how this works.

Coed’ing sports is the natural evolution of feminism in athletics. Separate but equal was yesterday’s Title IX sexist dream. Melting pot that shit. The last time we let Lindsey be Lindsey, we got to see her naked masturbating in the tub. I believe in Lindsey.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Splash New / Instagram