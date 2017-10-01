Mary J Blige’s Ex-Husband Has Nothing But Hateration For Her

Crafting an entire singing career from a no good significant other in your life is something Mary J. Blige is all too familiar with. Her entire discography can be summed up as melodies about addiction and domestic abuse. Blacking out and black eyes can lead to Billboard number one singles if you sing about it. But Blige is in somewhat of a rut when it comes to her estranged husband. She was already on the hook for 30k a month in temporary spousal support. And now the man she married is seeking damages over him being the subject of her divorce songs. That level of sissiness alone leads me to believe this man sits down to pee.

Well, Isaacs says that such public statements about him, along with the release of singles “Love Yourself” and “Set Me Free” in particular, have hurt his ability to find work. According to The Blast, he needs more money from Blige to get by while he tries to find work and to pay for the 1,400 square foot apartment he’s staying in while in Los Angeles. He originally requested $129,319 a month before Blige was ordered to only pay $30,000 a month in spousal support back in June. But now he is seeking an increase to $65,000, claiming she has $275,476 a month available that can go towards paying him spousal support. All in all, Isaacs says Blige has used him and his name to make successful “divorce songs,” so he wants his cut.

Mary is getting first hand experience on why upper echelon stars avoid marrying below their class of celebrity. It just never works out. Her husband is claiming that these songs are prohibiting him from finding employment. I doubt the hiring manager at Walmart has time to listen to Mary J. Blige before making a decision. Hopefully the judge doesn’t side with her husband. Imagine the precedent it would set if people won payments for being the subject of inspiration for a hit single. It would force every musician to take the Carly Simon’s approach. You’re so vain, I’ll bet you think this song is about you, don’t you?

Photo Credit: Backgrid/Splash News