Miles Teller Evades Petty Public Intoxication Charge

The police are the last group of people you want to run into when you’re wasted. The quickest way to blow your buzz is being cuffed at the end of the night by a uniformed officer instead of that busty brunette from the bar. But Miles Teller has had enough practice with public drunkenness to get an inconvenient misdemeanor tossed. No face no case. Well at least for Teller that’s the reason he claims his public intoxication case never saw a court date. The 21 & Over movie is looking like it was based on true events of his past. This guy is a pro. And I don’t doubt the word of a man that climbed his way to the Tower of Power top.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police are not sending the case to the City Attorney, and they've tossed the whole matter. We're told it was a first-time offense, and there were no additional charges besides being drunk in public -- a misdemeanor -- so cops said ... all good. As we reported ... Miles was arrested in June when cops said he was falling down drunk and refused to cooperate when they placed him in the drunk tank. Miles said there was no evidence to charge him with a crime.

I believe being drunk in public should not be a crime until you decide to get behind the wheel of a car. Why has no one brought up the public drinking shame many alcoholics and underaged teens face daily. Why do I have to brown paper bag my Becks because the rest of the world finds my beverage choice offensive out in the open? Do you know how hard it is to enjoy a Four Loko responsibly indoors? Being openly blitzed should be protected by the first amendment freedom of expression. My personal abuse of alcohol isn’t encroaching on anyone else’s rights. Sometimes I just want to see the Chicago Riverwalk under the stars at night completely shit-faced. It’s absolutely beautiful.

