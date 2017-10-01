Nicki Minaj All In For Her Big Brother's Child Rape Case

Because many people are raised on Dick Wolf's countless television shows, they believe all criminal cases to involved an innocent victim and a sinister bad guy. Whereas in reality most crime occurs by and between shady people in shady circumstances. Drug dealers fighting for turf, hooks and johns, screaming spouses pushes each other's buttons. O.J. Simpson finally went to jail for ripping off guys who stole his shit previously. Violent crime rarely happens to reasonably sober good people living in reasonably decent places, statistically speaking.

Jelani Maraj was busted in 2015 for eight months of sexual abuse of a sixth grade girl, his new stepdaughter after marrying her mother, Jacqueline Robinson, that same year. Maraj could be a random Long Island stepdaddy rapist were it not for the fact he's Nicki Minaj's older brother. The two are close siblings. So much so that Minaj will be the central witness for the defense.

The prosecution has presented strong evidence such as the stepdaughter, now 14, testifying to the sex crimes, her younger brother as a corroborating witness, and various medical examiners verifying the daughter was indeed penetrated multiple times at age eleven to twelve, and, the kicker, stepdad's semen inside the little girls pajama bottoms. If you're poor and represented by a public defender, that's ten times more evidence needed to convict. But Maraj is not poor, he's Nicki Minaj's brother.

The well-funded defense has constructed a theory that Maraj was the victim of a very elaborate ruse to extort $25 million from the famous music star sister. In court, the defense claimed that Robinson pushed her daughter to have sex with another boy to produce the "penetration" evidence and coaxed her daughter and son into a story of stepdad rape for the police. Maraj's semen? Smudged into the girls pajama bottoms by the conniving mom. As for motive, Minaj is expected to testify that Robinson told her she could make all the charges against big brother go away for twenty-five mill.

Herein, the Dick Wolf dereliction. The defense can only prove with any supporting evidence that Robinson attempted to extort big cash from Minaj. It's not the least bit mutually exclusive that Maraj raped the girl and the girl's mom decided she could ask for a fortune from Maraj's sister to avoid going to the cops. This is what super shady moms do. The kind of women with young kids who marry a dude who rapes girls. These women aren't smart planners, if they were, they would be successful in the first place. They're hustlers.

At some level you have to respect Minaj for backing her blood regardless of how horrible it looks to defend a dude accused of raping his pre-teen stepdaughter dozens of times. On another level, maybe take a second objective look at your big brother. This is an especially rough time for entertainers to be backing alleged sex offenders.