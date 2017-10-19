Quentin Tarantino Should've Skipped His Weinstein Apology

Everybody in Hollywood is guilty of covering for Harvey Weinstein in one manner or another. The horny Mr. Potter kept the entire town in cower mode as he showered his way through the ingenues in need of a break. Every woman in town has felt obliged to cover their ass with a me too victimization story. Like a German citizen turning the conversation to how they had no fresh schnitzel from '42-'45 when you ask them what they knew about the concentration camps.

Half the men have felt obliged to codify their outrage and promises to do better next time. Though their track record indicates Weinstein was already the next time. It's not gone exceptionally well for the male apologists. Yes, if you say nothing, you're guilty by genitalia association. But if you do say something everything you pen will be parsed and torn apart by a gang of Vassar Womyn's Studies majors for patriarchal offense. A Hobson's choice where Hobson gets his dick cut off in his sleep. Shudder.

The New York Times is begging celebrities to write daily mea culpa Weinstein articles within their fold. There's a huge amount of unaccounted for guilt knowing the Old Gray Lady had the Weinstein expose in 2004 and killed it. Or in effect, allowed another fifty women to experience the Weinstein peen in one nightmare form or another. Quentin Tarantino took his turn on the revisionist history dance floor with an op-ed chastising himself for not doing more to stop Weinstein. Tarantino is shifting the nature of his buddy relationship with Weinstein, but there's no doubt the two spent a ton of time together over the past twenty-five years. Not to mention Weinstein made Tarantino a boatload of cash and fame.

“I chalked it up to a ’50s-’60s era image of a boss chasing a secretary around the desk. As if that’s O.K. That’s the egg on my face right now.”

Not only was Tarantino in close proximity to a number of the Weinstein rape-time activities, but Tarantino dated Mira Sorvino who passed on to her boyfriend that time Harvey tried to extort his way into her pants. My boss tried to fuck my girlfriend isn't the nothing anecdote soon forgotten.

Tarantino, whose films have earned their keep off his N-bomb dropping black culture controversial satire, compared the sexism in Hollywood to the old Jim Crow laws in the South that enforced segregation in all public facilities and forums. He could've said "lynching" or "plantation slavery", but suppose he was restraining himself from hyperbole. Either way, black people will now hate privileged white people a smidgeon more than yesterday.