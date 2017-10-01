Scarlett Johansson Definitely Tasted Bobby Flay’s Meat

Scarlett Johansson is really getting around when it comes to dating. Her love interest more recently is leaning towards men who know their way around some meat. Cue Bobby Flay. The two were seen getting sushi together. Which is how celebrities say to the world we had casual sex at least once this week. Still no commitment but raw fish wrapped in seaweed is the next step in this almost relationship. I just hope Johansson has room for a second helping of Bobby’s secret sauce. The man has recipes for days.

Scarlett Johansson was spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City with celebrity chef Bobby Flay. On Howard Stern’s radio show, the actress described her type as a “Gordon Ramsay or an Anthony Bourdain,” two of TV’s hottest foodies. “Either she really likes chefs or really hates cooking,” joked John Fugelsang.

Being in the spotlight with another man doesn’t signify the canceling of Colin Jost in her life. It just means she appreciates a man who isn’t afraid to put on an apron and get in the kitchen. Role reversal followed by role play can only last so long. Of course Johansson is going to say her and Bobby are “just friends.” But at the current price most sushi goes for the person you take to dinner has to be somewhat of a significant other. Or at the very least you’ve had sex and a sushi date is showing your appreciation. A woman who brings home the bacon and a man in the kitchen who cooks said bacon. A match made in feminist heaven.