Sean Penn Couldn’t Stop Netflix Show Labeling Him El Chapo Snitch

There are a bunch of unsavory people you shouldn’t be on the shit list of. Leader of a Mexican drug cartel is obviously one of them. Filing a police report on someone that lets their dog defecate on your grass and walks away won’t have any real repercussions if the accused party finds out you told. A Netflix original series labeling you the whistleblower on someone who dedicated their entire existence to wrongdoing is a different story. How did Sean Penn get wrapped up in pointing the finger on how to find El Chapo? Like any great story involving sex, drugs, and a terrible ending it starts with “that one time when I was in Mexico...”

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo has bluntly revealed that during the filming for her documentary 'The Day I Met El Chapo' she had sex with Sean Penn, even revealing that she fell for him. In the Netflix film, the actress describes the Hollywood star seducing her. 'I enjoyed it and don’t regret it I fell my friend, what can I say?', she bluntly says in the documentary. Speaking on Friday on Good Morning America to promote the documentary, she contradicted herself however, saying: 'I never fell for him, we had sex. Sorry but we are both adults, single, and something was going on but that was it, it was business'. 'He said, "That moment when you touched my chest I knew something would happen between us",' on their way to home to Los Angeles after the pair met the famed drug lord. She also calls the Oscar winner charming, charismatic and fun in the documentary. But whatever there was between the two ended when she stormed out a restaurant upon reading a draft of Penn's Rolling Stone article about El Chapo and she hasn't seen the actor since.



If Sean was celibate and not having sex with soap opera actress Kate del Castillo he probably would have never been introduced to Chapo. Like most of men’s problems that get out of hand the root is easily traceable back to your penis. As soon as the beast down below wants to be released from pants prison someone gets pregnant or worse. You end up the prime suspect in who snitched on El Chapo whereabouts.

Penn, 57, detailed their encounter with the drug kingpin in a January 2016 essay, which was published by Rolling Stone one day after El Chapo was captured by Mexican authorities. El Chapo was extradited to United States in January and taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. He's awaiting a trial scheduled for April 2018 in Brooklyn.

The documentary is available now to watch on Netflix called The Day I Met El Chapo

The project was released despite resistance from Penn and his legal team, as an attorney for the actor fired off a letter to Netflix warning that "blood will be on their hands if this film causes bodily harm," according to The New York Times. Penn is concerned that Del Castillo's series implies he played a role in authorities finding El Chapo, which he and his team have refuted according to the Times report. A representative for Penn released a statement asserting that he never informed the Department of Justice about his encounter with El Chapo.

Sean tried his hardest to have the show stay on the shelves and never see a release but that failed. The show aired Friday, October 20th. Of course a last effort in an attempt to save face when Netflix said they're still proceeding with a release would be issuing an official statement saying you’re not the snitch that her side of the story implies you are. But look how well official statements of denial worked out for Nixon. RIP Penn, you will be missed.