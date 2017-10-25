Terry Richardson Sacrificed As Sexual Harassment Apocalypse Presses On

Not too long ago it was possible to make a career from being a creepy guy taking upskirt pictures. You either ended up the CEO of some streaming porn site or Terry Richardson. But now in the wake of the Harvey sexual harassment scandal corporations are cutting ties to cover their ass. The newest on the list to fake their deep throating of a red pill is Condé Nast. In typical “woke af” fashion they randomly severed ties with Terry Richardson whose photography work you’ve seen before if you’ve ever picked up GQ, Vogue, or any similar generic basic interest magazine stuffed with more ads than actual content.

Notorious celebrity and fashion photographer Terry Richardson has been banned from working with any magazines under the Condé Nast International umbrella. Condé Nast U.S. operates independently of the international group and has not worked with Richardson for years. "Condé Nast has nothing planned with him going forward," a U.S. spokesperson said Tuesday. In a leaked memo obtained by the Telegraph, an executive with the overseas media group -- which publishes international editions of Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair, among others -- told key staff that Richardson shoots already commissioned or those that have been completed but not published "should be killed and substituted with other material." Richardson, whom Britain's Sunday Times called "the Harvey Weinstein of fashion," has a reputation for sexual content in much of his work. He has teamed with the likes of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Kate Upton.

Terry from day one has been a wild guy. There’s easily accessible photos on the internet of him receiving a double blowie from two transsexuals but companies refused to acknowledge what they were getting themselves into. Because when you’re great at your craft you can easily overcome any allegations of forceful deviant perversion onto another person. He didn’t get the nickname “Uncle Terry” for nothing. Until recently most of the sexual harassment allegations against him were swept under the rug because of the nature of his photography. It's hard to accuse someone of harassment saying they tried to finger you and then go take topless photos in the bar bathroom right after. Accusations from Bruce Willis’ daughter if you were wondering. And there are plenty more from other women pinning him for foul play. When a wave of women are looking at which corporations are supporting sexual harassers, a corporation has to save face. Remember that fairy tale book for adults told you to cut your hand off if it’s causing you to stumble in order to save your soul. Same principles apply when you’re a corporation and an alleged harasser is possibly putting your revenue at risk.