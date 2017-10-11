The Rock’s Rant Regarding Tyrese

Getting read your wrongs by the Rock doesn’t happen every day anymore. But when it did, it was typically followed by the people’s elbow. These days everyone hides behind the safety of the internet. Including the brolic hyperbolic time chamber trained muscle men of Hollywood. Before it was either brain or brawn, you couldn’t have both. Now meatheads are attending Barnes and Noble at alarming rates. Which has led to subliminal insults in the form of internet ranting by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This is not my bid to be in the corner of overly insecure about himself Tyrese Gibson who is complaining about alleged injustices in the film industry and more specifically Dwayne. But this is my public petition for both parties to call a cease fire to one of the most frivolous arguments of all time.

Haters come in many forms...... In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time my single SHAME was #1 on Billboard for 16 weeks my album came in #1 on the TOP 200!!! Real R&B music lovers know..... This album is in a league of its own #BlackRose A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The world doesn’t care about another Fast and Furious. The franchise has survived eight movies and basically prints money at this point. Dwayne basically references anything related to Tyrese as “dog shit.” Which in another separate non-rant video of the Rock recalling college days he states he would “grip the dog shit out of things in the weight room and on the field” with a caption “kisses make everything mo better.” The ball is in your court Tyrese. The rock is obviously calling your candy ass out in the nicest sponsor friendly way possible. No need to lose millions from a major movie deal over an overdue street fight. So the real question for Tyrese is, do you even lift bro?