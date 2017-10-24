Tyrese Gibson Too Cool For A Restraining Order

Not all celebrities are stupid sticks in the mud when it comes to solving their problems. Did your baby momma go to the court to file papers preventing you from seeing your offspring? No problem if you’re Tyrese Gibson. Just use a plane with a banner to deliver messages to your daughter while she’s at school. He also sent a care package in addition to advertising his parental love to his daughter with a plane. Rules are meant to be broken and restraining orders are meant to be violated. These methods of getting in contact with his daughter are making me believe Tyrese’s stalker skills are more advanced than your average human.

Tyrese's ex-wife filed a police report against him after he hired a plane to fly a banner over his daughter's school and sent her various gifts. The banner reading, "No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla" flew over the 10-year-old's elementary school Monday in the Valley. Tyrese's ex, Norma Gibson, believes he hired the plane. Further, her attorney, Aleen Laura Khanjian, tells TMZ a bunch of gifts -- balloons, a fruit basket, teddy bear and a card -- were delivered to the school on Monday -- addressed to Shayla, from Dad. Sources connected to Tyrese tell us he believes he is NOT in violation of the restraining order because he didn't have any personal contact with Shayla.

I don’t see this as a violation of the protective order. He wasn’t flying the plane or within 100 yards. This is actually looking like a loophole and the judge’s fault for underestimating Tyrese. If they revise the restraining order to include no plane banner communication I feel he would just send homing pigeons next. Tyrese is in somewhat of a desperate situation. He’s lost his daughter to his ex-wife and would most likely lose the physical altercation with Dwayne Johnson if the online one-sided arguing evolved into fisticuffs. His situation currently has him stuck between a Rock and his ex-wife. Somewhere no man willingly ever wants to be.

Photo Credit: Backgrid