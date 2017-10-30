UFC Man Plans To Beat Assault Lawsuit After Beating Man

Currently I have an estranged relationship with the weight room. Not because I dislike lifting but unless you’re in the UFC or a professional bodybuilder I don’t see the point of needing to bench press 500 pounds working an office job. You can’t really fit into an Oxford shirt from Banana Republic with 20 inch biceps. Plus there’s the possibility of meathead on meathead crime if you change the weights before the human version of the Incredible Hulk finishes his set. And that’s exactly what happened when a 19-year-old college student got placed in an involuntary chokehold for tampering with UFC fighter Michael Bisping’s weights. The student is seeking legal action with a lawsuit after an alleged ass whooping that Bisping denies he handed out at a 24 Hour Fitness in Anaheim, California.

A 19-year-old college student is suing UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping for allegedly choking him during a gym altercation three months ago in California. The plaintiff, Antonio Georgakopoulos, filed a lawsuit in Orange County on Monday, accusing Bisping of battery, assault, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Anaheim Police Department public information officer Sgt. Daron Wyatt confirmed to ESPN that officers responded to the incident, but no arrest was made. Wyatt said Bisping already had left the area by the time officers arrived, but he has “fully cooperated with the investigation.” According to Wyatt, the city attorney’s office already has reviewed the investigation and determined there was not enough evidence to support criminal charges.

The last person anyone should seek an altercation with is someone who fights for a living. The man is literally fighting for survival. It’s his main source of income. So there’s a slight chance he may have an advantage over you. No worries, walking away makes you the bigger man. But steroids can make you the even bigger man. Tuck tail and sue, or take juice and ask for round two. The choice is really up to you. Just remember the side effects do include a shrinking manhood, and it’s always better to be a lover than a fighter. But either way this situation feels like a college kid trying to major in being a con-artist out to scare the fighter into a quick cash settlement.