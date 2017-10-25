Uncle Jesse Engaged, Have Mercy

The watered down version of “The Fonz” recently got engaged. John “Uncle Jesse” Stamos’ level of cool in the universe created on TV will always be appreciated. I hope his actress girlfriend of two years, Caitlin Mchugh, can appreciate a man with a good set of morals and motorcycle jacket as well. Because Stamos doesn’t look too far off in real life from the character he played on TV. He even proposed at Disneyland using the Disney movie The Little Mermaid to help him when he asked her the big question. Most women are lucky if a guy asks them out to dinner at a place that isn’t a cheap chain restaurant. Applebee’s after dark doesn’t exactly say commitment. But John is here to pull out all the stops when it comes to transforming his girlfriend into a wife. No glass slipper required.

"Fuller House" star John Stamos has proposed to actress Caitlin McHugh, he announced via social media on Monday. The actor shared a drawing of the couple at Disneyland with the caption "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after."

A rep for Stamos confirmed to CNN the actor proposed to his girlfriend of two years at his favorite theme park. The proposal included a film that was edited to show romantic moments from Pixar and Disney animated movies, ending with "The Little Mermaid's" Sebastian saying "just ask the girl." Before I wasn’t sure if two years is enough time to know if you’re ready to marry someone. But anyone who proposes like life is some sort of fairy tale already has their feelings figured out about that person. And as far as I remember no Disney character has had a divorce. So unless Caitlin wants to set some ugly precedent she’s pretty much locked in for life once she said yes. Before I wasn’t sure if two years is enough time to know if you’re ready to marry someone. But anyone who proposes like life is some sort of fairy tale already has their feelings figured out about that person. And as far as I remember no Disney character has had a divorce. So unless Caitlin wants to set some ugly precedent she’s pretty much locked in for life once she said yes.

Photo Credit: Backgrid/Splash News