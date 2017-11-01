Anthony Edwards Story Reminds That Hollywood Boys Are the Biggest Target

Amid all the semi-righteous explosion of misogynistic Hollywood sexual harassment tales and casting couches with gross fat producers promising ambitious young women offers they couldn't seem to refuse, is the lesser highlighted note that most of the actual rapes are occurring to teen boys. Certainly a nineteen year old hot chick fighting for fame is getting groped, leered, and propositioned on a regular basis. The middle schools boys are being forcibly sodomized.

Anthony Edwards confession isn't any surprise, but the latest in what are far more unspoken tales of young boy actors being molested and raped by lascivious pederasts roaming every quarter of the entertainment industry. Unlike girls who grow up the prettiest in their towns, these middle school aged boys are truly thrown to the wolves by their stage moms and a pedophile monster marching inexorably forward like the planet eater in Star Trek.

Famous for his role in E.R, though most beloved by 80's movie fans for his roles as Gilbert in Revenge of the Nerds and Goose in Top Gun, Edwards claims he and other boys in his young acting group were sexually molested by their mentor and coach, Garry Goddard, starting at age twelve:

My father, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD from WWII, was not emotionally available. Everyone has the need to bond, and I was no exception. My vulnerability was exploited. I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet.

Edwards goes on to explain the shame and trauma of being used like a sex toy by the only grown man in your world. Nothing that would surprise you in terms of life long psychological trauma. This molestation train has been rolling since forever, but certainly well known since Corey Haim was sodomized on set thirty years ago.

Young girls are being molested like the boys, but thanks to horrific gender bias, girls have natural protectors. Edwards explains that nobody ever suspected the boys were being raped by a grown man everybody thought was the nicest, most caring guy. It's how these predators operate so successfully out in the open. And the industry and stage parents feed these twelve year old boys right to them.

In the midst of hungry ingenues being forced to consider seeing bald men masturbate to get a movie role, save some space in your prayers for the Lost Boys with bloody rectums. Literally nobody cares for them.