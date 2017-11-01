Biggest Names in Country Music Fleeing Sexual Harasser

You don't think of country music when you think of sexual harassment. Even though half of the expressed lyrics contain some reference to that very topic. While Hollywood continues to deal with the fact that roughly one-hundred percent of its powerful people are raping ingenues and baby seals, fewer people have paid attention to what's happening in Nashville.

Country music's grey haired VIPS are fleeing the Webster PR group by the hour after accusations that group President Kirt Webster is a pig and an asshole to his employees and secretly to some of his clients. Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Jr, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Kid Rock have all ditched their long time PR firm. Even Kenny G gave his notice. Packed his sax that looks like a flute and waved ba-bye. Thirty other big named clients as well, or half of Webster's clientele, have given notice.

The Nashville Scene's expose earlier in the week laid out accusations against Webster for being a prick in his office who yelled and screamed and belittled the ladies in his company. This in between bouts of openly watching porn and work, and trying a few moves on the ladies.

Perhaps worst of all, one former employee claims Webster performed unkind impressions of post-stroke Randy Travis in the office. That won't win you many points in the Country Music business. Though you would like to see the full impression before passing full judgement.

The Stargate is wide open for investigative pieces on entertainment bosses behaving badly. Much of these charges sound largely like a not so untypical asshole boss. A real prick. But that's probably why he became successful in the first place. And likely behind why his star clients loved him having their promotional back.

High powered, successful people are far more likely to be total pricks. Now we have to fire at least half of them. You wonder what that might do to the business world they made so successful. And you wonder if the world wasn't maybe better off when the cure for somebody being an asshole was a punch in the nose.