Bret Ratner Comes Up on the Wheel of Sexual Harasssment

Worth noting, the vast majority of these gross sexually aggressive Hollywood men-in-power accusations are valid. In a similar manner to how all politicians are liars and all doctors play golf. How seriously you take them as compared to all the troubles in the world, is up to you.

Mega-movie direct Bret Ratner is the latest Hollywood VIP and award winning charity donor to come under fire for making his dick the central focus of several meetings with actresses and women working on his set. Olivia Munn claims that before she was famous, she brought Ratner lunch to his trailer on the set and he was tugging one out. Which doesn't sound so horrible, except that he continued as she stood there.

Natasha Henstridge and bunch of other actress who've appeared in his movies have come forward to claim he asked to touch their breasts during casting or asked them to watch him play with his dick. That dick show thing seems to be common among these men in power. A psychologist could likely explain it more thorough.

Ratner's had a reputation as a ladies man in Hollywood. Most notably because he tells everybody he's a ladies man. In his younger days as a hot shot director, he dated a bunch of bigger name happening Hollywood chicks. And he'd brag about his sexual stamina. You know, how all the guys you love to hang around do constantly.

Through famed celebrity-in-trouble attorney, Marty Singer, Ratner issued immediate denials to the big L.A. Times story busting him with named accusation:

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

Case closed, right? Not so much. Making legal arguments in 2017 is almost laughable. A clean record at fifty means zilch against latter day accusations from women claiming harassment. Again, almost certainly Ratner did everything for which he stands accused. The more socially relevant questions being, one, for how many decades can you reach back for gross behavior claims. And as important, are we prepared to fire 60% of the executive male staff of Hollywood, and say, 30% of men in other industries?