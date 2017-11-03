Chemical Conspirators May Have Poisoned Chuck Norris’ Wife

I think it’s clear that I’m not a doctor of any kind. Because if I had that kind of income I’d be banging attractive women on the floor of my Maldives Four Seasons Resort room. But I wasn’t a fan of working in a hospital until I kick the bucket. The smell of certain death coming soon and non stop beeping from monitors for 14 hours a day until I retired didn’t sound attractive. Since I’m not a medical professional when it comes to medical related issues my knowledge is limited to a mixture of WebMD and whatever else comes up for the first two pages of a Google search. That doesn’t always work out well for me because there was that one time I just had a common cold and self diagnosed myself with HIV. Who knew coughing was a common symptom of both ailments. But Chuck Norris believes he’s on to something by saying the chemicals used in the MRI scans poisoned his wife. I’m not sure the extent of Chuck’s medical background but that would be pretty cool if the same unstoppable guy who can whoop your ass is also legally certified to put you in a cast to help heal those broken bones. Dr. Norris filed a lawsuit.

Action star Chuck Norris’ latest fight is against medical device manufacturers and the chemicals used in MRI imaging scans that he alleges have poisoned his wife. The Walker, Texas Ranger star, 77, filed a lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. In it, he claims his wife Gena Norris was left weak, tired, with a burning sensation and “debilitating bouts of pain” after being injected by doctors with gadolinium — a paramagnetic metal ion found in so-called contrast agents used to improve the clarity of her MRIs. Chuck is seeking more than $10 million in damages to cover the millions of dollars already spent on treatment for Gena, The New York Daily News reported.

Wife Gena's recall of events: She told KPIX-5 that she asked the medical staff if gadolinium was safe and "they said absolutely." "I started to feel the effects immediately, not connecting anything," she said. "After the third scan, I was definitely noticing that something was wrong. it started out with this intense burning inside my body that I can't describe like someone has poured acid on your tissues." Over the course of the next few weeks, she made six ER visits and had three hospitalizations. "With each new visit, the burning was spreading," Gena said. This is a very on the fence case. The entire basis of the lawsuit is centered on her side effects. Which could be anywhere from normal to life threatening. Not much reassurance for that spectrum. It's kind of quick for Chuck to sue but I can understand his panic.