Corey Feldman Slips a Name (VIDEO)

Dr. Oz can really sneak up on you with those super nice guy interview techniques. He's not much of a doctor, but he can break a subject down with the whites of his teeth.

While Corey Feldman gave up nothing earlier in the week to Megyn Kelly, he let Dr. Oz corner him with the name of an actor who Oz's investigative team believes is on Feldman's stranger danger list from the 80's: Jon Grissom. It kind of sounds like the name of guy you've heard of before. You haven't. He was a very short lived actor in the late 80's whose only two credits happen to be on two Corey Feldman classic films: License to Drive and Dream A Little Dream. He played a P.E. Coach in the latter. Go figure type casting.

Dr. Oz dramatically pulled on this Grissom dudes Facebook page to "force" Feldman to cop to the name they had clearly all agreed upon during pre-production. Nobody's booking Feldman again if he's going to dance around names. You've got to give us something. You're taking time away from incest victims we could've booked:

“This guy on his MySpace page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

In an epic bit of unemployed persons television, Dr. Oz had Corey Feldman contact the LAPD on telephone to report his child molestation victimhood of thirty years earlier.

Feldman reminded Dr. Oz's audience, who might nearly be dumb enough to consider donating, that he needs that ten million to make the film that will expose every man in Hollywood who ever touched his young ween. Not so different than how Scorcese got started in film.

Working against Feldman's fundraising efforts is the belief by most that he has no big names on his list. If he's pulling a "Jon Grissom" out by day three of his daytime TV promotional tour, you don't suddenly jump to Spacey. And even if you did, he's already been taken.