Farrah Abraham Fired/Unfired, Faked Her Love Of Butt Stuff

Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn’t help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain- Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private ! Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today “my brands press out shines the Teen mom Viacom press”- Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother. I’m proud of myself not giving in to be sex shamed by Viacom network, Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an Advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different feilds and scale them. Cheers to basically winning against hurtful disgusting executives who do way more in their personal lives then what I could ever be judged for-I will never be broken by hateful wrong people and if everyone else is brained washed, on drugs, pills, scheming thinking their at the top of their power trips I WISH to always be apart- I give this chapter of my life to GOD & all of his glory & to justice in court. If God’s for you who dare be against you. I look forward to writing my first business book and sharing all of these life changing experiences in detail , from scheming producers & executives to jealous celebrities ,what to do to over come , not be shattered & stay true to the free world we live in ! #USA #AMERICA Get out there a keep being you! Your much better then all the politics & the people at the top who could never be at the top if it wasn’t for you! #godisgood
MTV is pushing non binary actresses no one has ever heard of instead of turning easily influenced teens into sluts like they did not so long ago. Watching a Britney video while being a 16-year-old ball of hormones in a broken home was all you needed to make more bad decisions. It was only so many times you could watch her Toxic video before you acted out on it. Turning most into teen moms right after. Then MTV decided to capitalize off of that too. For a company making money off of the underaged having premarital sex you would think they would be a little more lenient when it came to promiscuity. So what Farrah Abraham wants to do porn as a side job. You don’t necessarily develop skills skipping STEM classes to raise a kid during your teen years. MTV fired her for blemishing their wholesome image.
Farrah Abraham didn't go through with the anal she'd promised to do during her live CamSoda porn show Monday night and now the porn site is reimbursing everyone who watched.
It's unclear why Farrah bailed on the backdoor. Instead she didn't take off her lingerie, promoted her sex toy line and talked about her displeasure with MTV, who she says fired her earlier in the day for being an adult performer.
Either way, CamSoda wasn't happy and tells TMZ they were forced to go through with reimbursements since Farrah's porn show "created unfulfilled expectations."
I had no idea Teen Mom still came on. You can’t expect much from a teen with a kid telling her mom she wants boob implants. Becoming a pornstar was pretty much her manifest destiny after that comment. I’m going to place blame with MTV here for her getting cold feet and not doing anal like she promised on the livestream. Being fired can make you lose focus of the task at hand. Cam Soda actually lost money and had to refund customers because of her. But the company had her back and shamed MTV for cutting ties with Farrah over a webcam performance. Because what kind of world do we live in where we can’t have sex on camera in front of strangers for money. Not a world I want to live in. I’m assuming Pornhub pays royalties to the performers so I watched her sex tape like six times. To help her profit of course. I did my good deed for today.
Photo Credit: Splash News / Getty Images
