Farrah Abraham Fired/Unfired, Faked Her Love Of Butt Stuff

MTV is pushing non binary actresses no one has ever heard of instead of turning easily influenced teens into sluts like they did not so long ago. Watching a Britney video while being a 16-year-old ball of hormones in a broken home was all you needed to make more bad decisions. It was only so many times you could watch her Toxic video before you acted out on it. Turning most into teen moms right after. Then MTV decided to capitalize off of that too. For a company making money off of the underaged having premarital sex you would think they would be a little more lenient when it came to promiscuity. So what Farrah Abraham wants to do porn as a side job. You don’t necessarily develop skills skipping STEM classes to raise a kid during your teen years. MTV fired her for blemishing their wholesome image.

Farrah Abraham didn't go through with the anal she'd promised to do during her live CamSoda porn show Monday night and now the porn site is reimbursing everyone who watched. It's unclear why Farrah bailed on the backdoor. Instead she didn't take off her lingerie, promoted her sex toy line and talked about her displeasure with MTV, who she says fired her earlier in the day for being an adult performer. Either way, CamSoda wasn't happy and tells TMZ they were forced to go through with reimbursements since Farrah's porn show "created unfulfilled expectations."

I had no idea Teen Mom still came on. You can’t expect much from a teen with a kid telling her mom she wants boob implants. Becoming a pornstar was pretty much her manifest destiny after that comment. I’m going to place blame with MTV here for her getting cold feet and not doing anal like she promised on the livestream. Being fired can make you lose focus of the task at hand. Cam Soda actually lost money and had to refund customers because of her. But the company had her back and shamed MTV for cutting ties with Farrah over a webcam performance. Because what kind of world do we live in where we can’t have sex on camera in front of strangers for money. Not a world I want to live in. I’m assuming Pornhub pays royalties to the performers so I watched her sex tape like six times. To help her profit of course. I did my good deed for today.





