Fast and Furious 9 Falling Apart Because Of Tyrese/Rock Feud

If Tyrese Gibson is good at anything it’s messing a good thing up. Attention seeking celebrities are annoying. If they spent half as much effort on actually working instead of seeking sympathy maybe they would actually feel fulfilled in life. There’s always suicide but even if they chose that route that’s still forcing everyone to look and talk about you. Self-centered even after death. Amazing. Tyrese is threatening to quit Fast 9 if The Rock is involved in the movie. Let’s look at who’s the bigger star in Hollywood. Anyone with eyes can see Dwayne Johnson has you beat by size and career. That didn’t stop Gibson from ranting on Instagram once again. Pro-tip: scroll past any individual that starts their captions with “hello world,” I promise anything proceeding that phrase will make you cringe.

Fast & Furious's Tyrese Gibson continued his one-sided war of words against franchise star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a bizarre, error-filled rant on his official Instagram account Tuesday. Gibson even threatened to stop playing his Furious Roman Pearce character, a name which he spelled incorrectly in the Tuesday post, if Johnson appears in the upcoming ninth Fast & Furious movie. "I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne (sic) is in Fast9, there will no more Roman Peirce (sic)," Tyrese wrote. "You mess with family and my daughter's survival I mess with yours."

Tyrese is a multitasker. When he’s not flying planes over his daughter’s school to dodge restraining order restrictions he’s crying about Dwayne being more successful. Fast and The Furious has completed eight movies. What more do you want? He’s about one tear away from identifying as female. I haven’t seen a man complain and cry on camera so much since the time Dane Cook did his weep-a-thon routine onstage in Vicious Circle. You did your best Tyrese, now grow a pair.