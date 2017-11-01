Hot Female Hunter Captures NBA G.O.A.T.

Lebron James is a basketball player, father, and married man in that order. When your career allows you to afford child support married men can commit to diving into DMs like a pirate looking for lost doubloons. Normally I hate Instagram “models” but the one James was after almost looks worth gambling a successful NBA career on. Almost. Her name’s Heidi V. Hoback and she’s officially the most attractive ginger on earth until proven otherwise. There’s no one more lost in life than a women aware of how attractive she is. And that’s exactly how Heidi went from owning a full time Bass Pro Shop membership to taking her top off next to trouts on the ‘gram for the double click. Lebron fell for the bait.

Instagram model and hunter Heidi V. Hoback shared her exchanges with the NBA superstar on a public platform. “Athletes slide in girls dms all the time so this isn’t the craziest part but sheesh … biggest buck I’ve ever seen over here,” Hoback posted on Snapchat, per screenshots obtained by Terez Owens on Thursday, in which James, 32, asked, “Teach me how to hunt and I’ll teach you to play ball. Deal? Lol.” Though Hoback shielded her replies with a slew of skull emojis, the responses allegedly enticed James to ask, “Where are you?”

Its pretty much guaranteed any athlete attempting to make love in secret to a woman that’s not their wife will be exposed. Why even attempt to be in the shadows with a woman who clearly loves attention? Females who have over 100K followers don’t get starstruck anymore. They also consider themselves celebrities too. Even though Lebron’s “teach me how to hunt” comment can be interpreted as a harmless inquiry and not seeking sex at all, that’s far from the truth. Otherwise you’d DM someone a little less Sports Illustrated model-like. Sure she may be missing her front teeth, be in a relationship with her brother, own a dilapidated pickup and smell like multiple at-home abortions but at least your wife won’t be suspicious.

Photo Credit: Instagram