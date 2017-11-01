House of Cards Cancelled Because Kevin Spacey Loves Budding Boys

Kevin Spacey deserves an Oscar for finally finding the courage to live out the rest of his days as a gay man when the hard part of his career is over. Outstanding performance. Revealing your personal sexual preference behind door number one is in no way deflecting at all. He’s not attempting to hide behind the gay rainbow for protection from pedophilia accusations. There’s no way the public can be convinced you’re a certified kid diddler if you were fighting homosexual tendencies all along. These feelings and urges just happened to manifest themselves in the form of drunk dry humping some 14-year-old alone in a room watching TV. Unfortunately for Spacey western civilization has been desensitized to individuals who choose to come out of the closet. Public outcry won’t be over you enjoying the occasional penis in your mouth. But most of society will be upset when you come out of the “I like to take advantage of kids” closet. That’s why Netflix bet against the house. House of Cards won’t be renewed for another season. Congratulations, your affinity for the underaged cost a lot of actors their jobs.

Netflix is ending its Emmy-nominated political drama House of Cards at the conclusion of its upcoming sixth season amid sexual allegations against Kevin Spacey. The final episodes of the TV series, starring Spacey and Robin Wright as ruthless political operators in the United States government, will air in 2018. News of the ending comes less than 24 hours after Spacey responded publicly to allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances on a 14-year-old actor in 1986. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Guardian Australia that the decision to end the show was made months earlier, and not in response to the allegations about Spacey surfacing.

I love how Netflix is even trying to distance the cancellation of the show being Spacey’s fault. Even if the show was getting tepid reviews after season two this was at least grounds to justify a break up. Everyone is so deeply rooted in this “I do not recall, it’s not you it’s me” PR game that no one will call anything in this situation by its proper name. Kevin loves the kids. Just a little too much this time.