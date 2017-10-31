Jeremy Piven Good to Go on Sex Assault Allegation

Smart people learn from their mistakes. Smarter people learn from the mistakes of others. Every guy in Hollywood who's ever pawed a girl on the set of a show or movie, so every single straight one, best have ready a go-to sexual harassment or assault denial. It's coming. Like death or taxes or herpes.

A large breasted blond woman who has played the large breasted blond woman in a half dozen bit parts named charged Jeremy Piven with cornering her on the set of Entourage and grabbing her boobs. Ariane Bellamar felt this was go time for the accusations that must be a decade old:

"Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch emoticon] without asking??"

Jeremy Piven seemed to understand the lessons of the men who came before him. Most notably Kevin Spacey who's non denial denial of assault on boy held up for about eleven seconds of network news reflexive "protect the gay guy" stories. Piven immediately issued a one-hundred percent denial:

"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

Short of announcing you were raised by adoptive gay parents under Sharia Law, this is the way to nail your sexual assault comeback in Hollywood version 2017. The absolute denial. The implication of peddling, or, financial benefit to the accuser. And a call out to all the other women whose stories are obviously true, though yours is clearly false. Home run.

It helps that Bellamar is the kind of entertainment industry hanger-on that other women in this town are pre-dispensed to loathe. Her IMDB quote reads: "Everything looks and sounds better with boobs." I wouldn't read into that too much. Just soft link it in your responses.