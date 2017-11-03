Mila Kunis Abortion Cut Up (VIDEO)

Nothing will change this world for the better so much as really rich celebrities recounting virtue signaling pranks during promotional rounds on the late night talk shows. Mila Kunis is currently pushing Bad Moms 2. Since it's sitting at 30% on the Tomatometer, they're coming up with unrelated anecdotes to divert attention during her interviews.

On Conan O'Brien, Kunis reveals that she makes a recurring monthly donation to Planned Parenthood in the name of Vice-President Mike Pence. Pence is adamantly pro-life, so you get the laugh out loud juxtaposition by thanking him for helping women pay for their abortions.

"As a reminder that there are women out there in the world who may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood. Every month, his office—he gets a little letter that says 'an anonymous donation has been made in your name."

Or not exactly anonymous since Kunis is sharing her catty protest on national television. Women need a chance to cheer. Times are lean what with the patriarchy keeping women out of engineering and watchable sports.

In between the ten thousand angry letters and death threats a big name elected official receives, that Mila Kunis Planned Parenthood donation must hurt. It's hard to picture Pence's deep-seeded faith being shaken to the core. A Hollywood celebrity taunt surely must get him there.

A woman with unlimited choices who who chose Ashton Kutcher to father her babies is surprisingly full of reproductive wisdom.