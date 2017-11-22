Morrissey Defends His Men

Maybe Morrissey is on drugs, he is a musician after all. And you definitely have to be on some substance to openly defend Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey right now. He’s making very bold statements claiming regret as the main motivator behind victims labeling these incidents as abuse. And then further sticking his foot in his mouth he stated 14-year-old boys should know what can happen when they’re in the bedrooms of adult men. I always wondered how was it possible to defend pedophilia but Morrissey already had the answer.

The former Smiths frontman spoke about the ongoing sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood, reportedly calling claims against Spacey "ridiculous" and arguing that definitions of harassment and assault have become too broad. “As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were," he told Der Spiegel, according to a translation cited by AV Club.