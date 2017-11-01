MTV Does Reality Spring Break TV With Southern Twist

When the audience you attract averages the IQ levels most often associated with man’s best friend they too will return to devour vomit. MTV force fed the youth Jersey Shore until everyone regurgitated. Somewhere in 2012 theres a rotting pile full of fist pumps, “unsmooshable” but still DTF average looking Italian-American women, and overly bronzed spray tanned Anglos with taper fade blowouts. MTV felt like five years was more than enough time for people to forget so they’re doing the Jersey Shore thing again but this time they’re serving it southern fried. The show is called Floribama Shore.

The series is “the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast,” according to a release. In the two hour premiere, we get to meet the roomies (Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa) who engage in such activities as partying and drinking in Panama City Beach. If this premise sounds a little like “Jersey Shore,” that’s because this show was created by “JS” creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano. The formula’s firmly in place. Oh and there’s a teeny bit of scandal already with this show. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, on the Alabama-Florida border, released a statement earlier this month saying the bar asked MTV to cease using the name “Floribama,” but the cable channel refused.

I’m more impressed that this show will probably bring the activity of “mudding” to the mainstream. People in the south apparently enjoy driving their vehicles into ditches full of dirt on purpose for some reason. But if you want to mentally prepare for what you’ll most likely see just research Mike Busey and the Sausage Castle. You won't be disappointed. The concept of showcasing southerners trying to appear like normal people has been done before. MTV is just throwing their name and a few commercial ads on it. Progressive reality TV for progressive times. Can’t wait for the episode long debate on how to properly pronounce pecan.