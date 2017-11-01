Natalie Portman D-Minus Harassment Tale Dominates the Last Men on Earth Podcast #111

This week's show introduced the Morrissey Challenge to the more recent insane number of sexual harassment claims coming out of L.A. and D.C. That is, as Morrissey implied, were these ladies victims of real threats or merely disappointed in how their deals with the devil turned out. I expect this Challenge to catch on, in truly politically incorrect circles. So not very far or wide.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast we delved into the more recent he-almost-touched-me claims including Natalie Portman's soul robbing private jet story, wondered how much further before Lena Dunham hits rock bottom with a globular thud, questioned why nobody in the media calls sex rehab a massive farce, cried over Charlie Rose's bare office dick, mocked Playboy's decision to get big and floppy with their models, and then Matt got another chance to call Amber Heard a scheming whore. We also counted Johnny Depp's Native American bracelets.

Be sure to subscribe to the Last Men on Earth podcast on iTunes. Apple takes all the upside, but once a year they mail us a piece of Steve Jobs embalmed back hair to snap into our Christmas nog.