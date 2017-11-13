OJ Not Adapting Well To Life After Lock Up

If I was 70-years-old and on parole , wouldn’t know how to behave myself either. Life at that age after a prison sentence just becomes about drinking and seeing some titties. You have to erase the nightmares of seeing naked men shower for so long somehow. So I have the slightest bit of sympathy when it comes to O.J. Simpson’s most recent outburst. Allegedly he was physically removed from the Cosmopolitan hotel in Vegas for being drunk and disorderly. He’s banned for life but fortunately for him the Cosmo isn’t the only hotel available to terrorize in Vegas. The Juice is on the loose and there’s nothing anyone can do.

TMZ:

Simpson is challenging the story we broke … that he was at the Clique bar at around midnight Wednesday when he drunkenly started arguments with hotel staff, who called security after glasses broke. Security escorted Simpson out of the building where he is now persona non grata. Simpson was leaving his lawyer’s office Friday when he bristled at the story, saying it was totally untrue. He claims nothing happened, but doesn’t explain why the hotel would have banned him for life.

I would avoid Vegas completely until Candyman is back behind bars. A city of sin would summon a demon like him but they’re already proving they can’t handle his presence. Murder always starts with breaking glass at a bar and denying that you were ever drunk. Eventually it evolves into stabbing a loved one because what’s more intimate than penetration. If I was the Juice I would be more cautious when having one too many can send you back to jail. How do you get away with murder only to almost throw your third chance at life away over a misdemeanor.