Old School Congressman Joe Barton Got Caught Up in New School Dick Pics

If there's any lesser remarked downside to the sexual harassment allegation avalanche, it's the increasing number of senior citizens we have to see naked. With Charlie Rose, the nudity was implied. With Texas Congressman Joe Barton, it's now in focus. If these were silver dollar pancakes, you'd send them back.

Congress is now facing in November what Hollywood faced in October, a blood letting of the dudes in overcoats at parks. Every tit groper, ass grabber, dick revealer and crude proposition guy is being outed by women in hindsight tales of woe. Not that you could pick two riper grounds for sexual harassment than Hollywood and DC, but the allegations especially involving no physical contact are becoming repetitive at best.

Joe Barton's a fat old fella, a decades long politician shill for big oil, and probably cheats in poker, but literally all he did was impulsively send a chick a pic of his naked corpulent front side along with the cheery come-on, "I want u soo bad. Right now. Deep and hard." There's no indication he was harassing the woman, nor that she worked for him in any capacity. There was some online back and forth which he elevated prematurely with the junk leap.

The chunky old man's got the defective gene twenty-percent of men have to share their hog photos with women thinking it's a turn-on. Outside of that, he seems like the most of us. Either the woman he sent the sexual message to, or a cohort of hers, posted it to Twitter. The Samsung text looks to be at least a few years old. Though now is the time for any revelations regarding sex from old men in any manner.

Barton's rote apology includes a humble brag about porking other women, even as a tubby senior:

"While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."

Nice slip in of "mature adult women". Subtext, I ain't no Roy Moore.

The poster of the pics claims to have videos of Barton masturbating which they will release if Barton doesn't leave the object of his affection alone forevermore. For the sake of everybody's lunch, let's hope Barton acquiesces to that demand and the videos are ultimately shredded, burned, with their ashes spread to the four corners of the earth.

Worth re-noting, Congress is a general cesspool of morally broken human beings.