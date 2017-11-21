Open Post: Who Would You Rather The World Turn Against: Lena Dunham Or Amy Schumer?

If you've read the news recently, you'll know that Lean Dunham's reputation as the liberal crusader for women, fat women, ugly women, black women, black men, the LGBT community, anyone under thirty-five, cats, birds, house plants, and amoebas is in jeopardy after she victim shamed a Girls writer claiming to be sexually assaulted by a male Girls employee and friend of Dunham's. An article in The Washington Post even equates Dunham to Kellyanne Conway. Ha. Ha. Ha.

A black writer for Dunham's website Lenny Letter also called out Dunham as a hipster racist, and as Dunham furiously releases out-of-touch self-fellating apology after out-of-touch self-fellating apology, it's becoming increasingly apparent that her time might be up.

Dunham's contemporary, size six Amy Schumer, has remained remarkably out of the spotlight in recent months in spite of the bait being chucked into the waters of feminism by the deluge of sexual assault scandals. And we know Schumer loves a snack. But while she's seemingly untouchable at the moment, the woke journalists at Buzzfeed have pulled a 180 by designating Schumer as "NOT COOL" after polling teens' thoughts on random celebrities. Buzzfeed includes "I think the lesson learned here is teens are quick to sniff out problematic stars." Oh girl. Problematic alert.

Schumer is close friends with a gaggle of gross male comedians who have definitely blown their loads in their pants in front of underage women, and I predict that, whether this ends up being the reason or not, her fall from grace is imminent. But if you had to choose one woman to be the sacrificial hypocrite of her generation - to be mocked in headlines and on SNL for decades to come - who would it be: Lena Dunham or Amy Schumer?

Photo Credit: Splash News