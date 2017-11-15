Rose McGowan Surrenders to Cops

In a twist not at all ironic, Rose McGowan turned herself into the police on outstanding charges. She's been fighting for this very thing to happen to Harvey Weinstein since she first broke her paid-NDA and declared him her rapist. That may happen in the future. The present is about the cocaine in McGowan's wallet found at the airport.

I loosely know a few coke heads. They seem to be extremely vigilant about their drugs. They know how much they have, where it is, who might be trying to share with them, who might not find it cool. It's a very well-thought out daily action plan of activity to be using coke. And carrying drugs through an airport in this day and age -- you need extensive planning, drills, and walk-throughs on a staged environment. Moving drugs turns everybody into a mini-Belichick. Rose McGowan a bit less vigilant.

McGowan apparently left her wallet containing small bags of cocaine at the Dulles Airport. Whether or not she forget them or freaked out and didn't want them on her person, leaving them in your wallet isn't the brightest idea. McGowan doesn't seem like a completely stupid woman, so presume she was not in her right mind when she made the decision.

At the time that the Loudon County Sheriff's in Virginia put out a warrant for her arrest in October, McGowan immediately suggested they were pawns of Weinstein and the patriarchy determined to shut up her cause.

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT.

McGowan might've got away with such classic switching of topics were it not for the fact that she left cocaine at the airport in a wallet with her name on it. Though with Weinstein working with Mossad to turn the tables on his accusers, don't discount a Dulles Airport Operation Yeyo.

McGowan appears to have gone for the fatalistic beaten look for her mugshot. Presume this was intentional as she arranged to turn herself in for booking and could've done any hair and makeup and wardrobe she desired, but chose shipping container far-too-old sex slave. This is a woman with a plan. Not to mention a book coming out in January for which she is desperately counting on sales.

It's an odd thing that toting about some coke for personal use is a felony offense in this country. Even odder that men might lose their entire livelihoods by telling a titty joke at the office. May you live in hyper political times.