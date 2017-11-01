Ruby Rose Hates All Haters

Ruby Rose went from looking like the Backstreet Boy that never was to Christopher Walken in a sequin dress after skipping a week’s worth of meals. And just like every other woman on this planet she’s upset over mean things people are saying about her appearance and lifestyle. Rose let the dirty laundry air out when it came to her girlfriend’s twin sister. Normally most people are family first when it comes to disputes between someone you’re dating and a sibling. Your sister has only known you your entire life, where is your loyalty? I’m guessing it flew out of the window when her twin said they should be glad they don’t get stoned to death. That’s when the gloves came off.

Ruby on Gay Shame:

“So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement abut the yes vote after telling us she thinks we should feel ‘lucky’ we don’t get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago… Really warms my heart,” Rose wrote.

Ruby on weight:

Ruby was NOT here for people discussing her weight loss as unhealthy, and she proved it by lifting her shirt up and snapping a photo of her abs on her Instagram story with the caption, “Body shamers I had a great workout this morn thanks for asking and am off to eat a vegan burger because why the F not!”

I personally wish Ruby didn’t lose all of that weight. It wasn’t necessary. Now she just looks very frightening and very hungry. Attempting to mimic the body weight of an adult Italian Greyhound isn’t trendy. The only thing you’re attracting is death. You’re one missed meal and workout away from vanishing into thin air. Please don’t pick that as your way of perishing from this Earth. At least stay around for at least another season of Orange Is The New Black.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News