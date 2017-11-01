South Africa Miss Universe

Miss Universe 2017 winner is Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters hailing from South Africa. At the core of a beauty pageant you can find contestants with every character trait associated with being a superficial human being wrapped up in a nice pair of tits. From start to finish it’s “look at me I’m pretty and have important things to say, you should care because I’m scantily clad at the moment.” Dave Chapelle said it best when pleading for the public to not ask rappers their opinions on serious topics. No one should be seeking answers from Ja Rule about how to deal with political issues the same way extremely attractive women shouldn’t weigh in on everyday and obscure affairs they aren’t familiar with. Why would Miss Canada know the answer to stopping terrorism? Has she gone through rigorous training with elite law enforcement agencies specializing on the matter? These are real issues, not a Miss Congeniality 3 audition.

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned Miss Universe 2017. Nel-Peters was honored on-stage along with first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura González and second runner-up Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Sunday night in Las Vegas. During a pre-taped interview, the Western Cape native talked about how her experience being held at gunpoint made her passionate about training women in self-defense. She plans to bring that passion, along with a self-defense program she helped develop, to the Miss Universe platform. During the competition's Q&A portion, the newly crowned Miss Universe was asked about the most important issue she thought was facing women in the workplace. "In some places, women get paid 75% of what men earn for doing the same job, working the same hours — and I do not believe that this is right," she said. "I think we should have equal work for equal pay for women all over the world.” Miss Colombia and Miss Jamaica also impressed the judges during the Q&A segment, answering questions on how to talk to children about terrorism and sexual harassment, respectively.

Granted there are a few exceptions with pretty faces but most people watch a few Youtube videos on any subject and feel like they’re certified savants on any subject. And for some reason we as a society love hearing third grade answers about how to bring world peace from busty women in bikinis. Do any of these women possess any real talent or intellectually stimulating answers? Every year the competition has more of a televised escort agency advertisement feel. Cable TV is on its last legs scrambling for content and I can feel it. Hot women attempting to win most well rounded character in addition to offering simple fixes to complex problems is the silver lining that still won’t save the day. But until cable cuts the cord completely I’ll continue to watch the pageants with the mute button mashed in.

Photo Credit: Splash News/Getty Images