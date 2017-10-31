Stranger Things Actor Is His Own Coke Mule

What’s Netflix without a little controversy. When a show parades around being one of the more wholesome lighthearted fun programs available on the streaming network someone is bound to have some secrets. Drugs or touching kids. The show Stranger Things got off easy this time. Actor Charlie Heaton was only caught with coke at LAX coming back from Britain. I don’t know how many times I’ve watched Locked Up Abroad and that same situation ended much worse for penny pinching poverty passengers flying Spirit Airlines. He’s lucky. Had this happened anywhere else like Bangkok he would have been forced into the lady boy lifestyle in jail just to make bail.

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has apologised to fans and co-stars following an incident at LAX airport which saw him being stopped and sent back to the UK. "I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the US officials at LAX. "I'm sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show." The Sun had alleged that Heaton had been caught by drug-sniffing dogs at the LA airport, where border officials found traces of white powder on his personal items.

What an outstanding way to celebrate the release of season two. Normal people buy a cake with congratulations written on it. That was too boring for this bloke. But with Netflix’s holier than thou attitude I’m going to need them to cancel their cash cow. Just so things are fair for everyone. You can’t leave Kevin Spacey crying alone in a corner somewhere because they canceled House of Cards. Misery needs company. And a bag of blow to numb the pain. Heaton has already apologized. Which is the next step for any actor trying to keep their job. When you’re famous drugs can quickly go from recreational use as coke to substance abuse in the form of crack because your life situation after falling out of the limelight sucks so much. Cocaine can be such a catalyst sometimes.



