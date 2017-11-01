Tamara Ecclestone Breastfeeding Three Year Old For Promotional Purposes (VIDEO)

Tamara Ecclestone has a reality show because she's rich and fairly attractive and willing to do shit on camera that people with a modicum of dignity would never consider. The British Formula One heiress is said to be worth about three hundred million. Despite her troll dad, her mom is an Eastern European lingerie model so she's got some looks, big fake breasts, and a seventy million dollar mansion to feature in her new show, Tamara's World. It's Mariah's World, minus the girdles and gay boyfriend.

Ecclestone's show needed a promotional hook, so she turned to her three year old daughter for an intentionally controversial nursing moment. Ecclestone's been featuring her brazen toddler nursing frequently as part of her shtick. It's a cynical attempt to thrust herself into real world mom discussions. Only real world moms don't nurse their kids at three. Only celebrity moms do. And people running lactation activist organizations or otherwise looking to bait fights on Twitter.

As a sign, Ecclestone points out that her daughter moved for her boob right after being born. You know, unlike the other seven billion people on this planet born without any survival instinct.

It's not about food and nutrition, it's about comfort.

Maybe, but whose comfort? Nobody says this when their three-year old is still shitting in diapers.

You imagine the pre-production reality show worksheet where you assess what is interesting about you as a person. The rich chick stuff is kind of played out. The shopping sprees and make-up parties and lavish vacations is very last year. You're 33 and the only interesting thing about you is the fact you're nursing a kid old enough to tie her own shoes. Even Caitlyn Jenner had excessive drinking and giant man hands. Your milk must taste incredibly sad.

Society took a horrible turn when super fortunate people started feeling guilty for their inheritance. The aristocracy always had their pet causes and one day a year when they let the riffraff dine on spiral ham in their home. But they never felt guilty about their plush existence and walk-in closets. There was something compelling about people who rolled their Bentleys over poor people without the hint of concern of ever being brought to justice. Jackie Kennedy pitied strung-out hooker moms, she never pretended to be the same as one.