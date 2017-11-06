Taylor Swift Sig Heils and Rose McGowan Heroism Non Pareil on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #109

I'd like to pretend we didn't get stood up by Miss Southern California America, but we did. Which leads to the important question, does it hurt worse to be stood up by a homely lass or by a woman who can spin a baton while giving the sole straight judge an old man chubby? That's the kind of wisdom that has to be earned.

On this week's Last Men on Earth Podcast, we broke new ground on the Rose McGowan as classic heroine argument, supportTaylor Swift against charges of pop Naziism followed by supporting Larry David's concentration camp humor, draw straws to see who shall speak at Lamar Odom's funeral, and wonder who will be left in Hollywood in a couple weeks to make any movies or TV shows now that the train cars are being filled with the accused. I guess that's a Nazi reference too. We're probably headed for the Southern Poverty Law Center blacklist.

